Warriors Assign Trayce Jackson-Davis & Brandin Podziemski to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Brandin Podziemski to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Both players are expected to play in Santa Cruz’s season opener tomorrow night when the Warriors host the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena (7 p.m. PDT tipoff).
Rookies in the Bay | Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis Tour Their New Home
Jackson-Davis owns averages of 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 9.2 minutes in six games with Golden State this season.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores and draws the foul
Podziemski is averaging 2.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.8 minutes over four games with Golden State.