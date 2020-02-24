Warriors Assign Forward Alen Smailagić to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Alen Smailagić to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Smailagić has played in 18 games (16 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 15.8 points on 51.2 percent shooting from the field to go with 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.00 steal in 26.7 minutes per game. The rookie forward has appeared in 14 games for Golden State, averaging 4.2 points on 50.0 percent from the field to go along with 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.9 minutes per game.

For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, visit santacruzbasketball.com.