Warriors Assign Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to Santa Cruz
The Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.
Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles, and Wiseman, who underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today.
