Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga, 19, has played in one game for Golden State this season, scoring three points in six minutes during the Warriors 103-82 victory over the Thunder on October 30. Selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.00 steals in 32.8 minutes over 13 games for the NBA G League Ignite last season.

Moody, 19, has appeared in four games for Golden State this season averaging, 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game. The rookie guard recorded 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Santa Cruz’s preseason game versus the Mexico City Capitanes on Friday, October 29.

The Santa Cruz Warriors host the NBA G League Ignite tomorrow, in a preseason contest at Chase Center, tip-off is at 1:30 p.m.