Warriors Assign Gui Santos to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Gui Santos to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Santos is expected to play in Santa Cruz’s game against the Rip City Remix tonight at Kaiser Permanente Arena (7 p.m. PST tipoff).

In five games (all starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, he’s averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.4 minutes per game.