Warriors Assign Guard Jacob Evans III To Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Jacob Evans III to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Evans III has appeared in 22 games with Golden State this season, averaging 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.0 minutes. The second-year guard appeared in 21 games (16 starts) with Santa Cruz during the 2018-19 season, tallying averages of 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes.

Santa Cruz hosts the Wisconsin Herd at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

