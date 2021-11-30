Warriors Assign Damion Lee to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Damion Lee to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. Lee will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today.

Lee owns averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.0 minutes over 15 games for Golden State this season. He joins teammates Klay Thompson and James Wiseman on assignment in Santa Cruz.