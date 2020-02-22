Warriors Assign Forward Alen Smailagić to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Alen Smailagić to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Smailagić has played in 17 games (15 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 16.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc to go with 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.00 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. The rookie forward has appeared in 13 games for Golden State, averaging 4.5 points on 52.6 percent from the field to go along with 2.1 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game.

Santa Cruz hosts the Stockton Kings at 7 p.m. tonight at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Saturday’s game can be viewed on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus or streamed on the NBC Sports MyTeams App.

For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, visit santacruzbasketball.com.