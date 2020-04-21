Warriors Archive: We Believe, Presented by Rakuten, to Stream Classic Games

The Golden State Warriors have announced that Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, will premiere on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. (PDT) on facebook.com/warriors, available to all fans in the Bay Area.

The series will feature 11 games from the team’s 2006-07 We Believe run, beginning with Wednesday’s re-air of Golden State’s 110-109 victory over the New Jersey Nets on January 24, 2007, which was highlighted by a game-winner from second-year guard and 2006-07 NBA Most Improved Player Monta Ellis.

The Warriors won 16 of their last 21 regular season games in 2006-07 to claim the eighth and final Western Conference playoff seed, earning their first postseason berth since 1994. The We Believe squad made history in the first round by upsetting the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks with a 4-2 series win, becoming the first eight-seed to defeat a one-seed in a best-of-seven playoff series.

See below for the full schedule of Warriors Archive: We Believe re-airs: