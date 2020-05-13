Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion, Presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, to Premiere Monday, May 18

The Golden State Warriors have announced that Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion, presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, will premiere on Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. (PDT) on facebook.com/warriors, available to all fans in the Bay Area. HPE is the official connected experiences partner of the Warriors.

The series will include 15 games from 2010-15, featuring five memorable performances from each of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green prior to the trio winning its first title together in 2015. The Warriors have made five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, capturing three NBA titles in that span.

The series premiere on May 18 will highlight Curry’s first career triple-double on February 10, 2010 vs. the Clippers, followed by career-highs, game-winners and signature wins from Curry, Thompson, Green and the Warriors. The games will air nightly at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Facebook.