Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, Presented by Oracle, to Premiere Monday, June 15

The Golden State Warriors have announced that Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, will premiere on Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m. (PDT) on facebook.com/warriors, available to all fans in the Bay Area.

The series will include 15 games from the 2015-16 regular season, when the Warriors set the NBA record for single-season wins by posting a 73-9 record.

The series premiere on June 15 will highlight the team’s season opener vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on October 27, 2015, when the Warriors received their 2014-15 NBA Championship rings in a ceremony prior to a 111-95 victory over the Pelicans.