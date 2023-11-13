Warriors Announce Activations for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament Home Games

The Golden State Warriors announced today activations for the team’s upcoming NBA In-Season Tournament home games, the first of which will take place tomorrow, November 14, against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Tickets for tomorrow’s game and all In-Season Tournament games at Chase Center are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com/tickets, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

Fans in attendance at each In-Season Tournament home game will enjoy a heightened in-game experience and will receive limited-edition giveaways, including custom In-Season Tournament t-shirts, courtesy of Rakuten, Chase Freedom and Kaiser Permanente. Additionally, all fans in attendance tomorrow night will receive a Warriors City Edition puzzle, courtesy of Rakuten, and the first 10,000 fans at the Warriors’ home game in early December, the date of which will be determined by the team’s In-Season Tournament Group Play results, will receive a Draymond Green Broadcaster Bobblehead.

Warriors City Edition Puzzle Giveaway on Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

All In-Season Tournament Group Play and Quarterfinals Games will be played on a court unique to every team. The Warriors court (pictured left) features the tournament trophy and team logo in the center of the court, along with subtle features of the team’s 2023-24 NBA Nike City Edition uniform, which will be worn throughout the tournament.

To tip off the inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-139, on Friday, November 3. In addition to the November 14 matchup against the Timberwolves, upcoming In-Season Tournament games include a home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, November 24, at 7 p.m. and a road game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, November 28, at 7 p.m. Eight teams will advance to the Quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament, with games played on December 4 and December 5, and the winners of those games will advance to the Semifinals in Las Vegas. Each of the 22 teams that do not advance to the Quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament will be assigned two regular-season games (one home game and one away game) that will be played on Wednesday, December 6, and Friday, December 8. For more information on the NBA In-Season Tournament, CLICK HERE.