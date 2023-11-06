Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Bay Area Selected to Host NBA All-Star 2025

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Bay Area have been selected to host NBA All-Star 2025, with the 74th NBA All-Star Game taking place at Chase Center on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Warriors previously hosted NBA All-Star in 2000 (Oakland Arena, Oakland) and 1967 (The Cow Palace, Daly City). Additional signature NBA All-Star events will take place throughout the weekend at numerous locations across the Bay Area, including Moscone Convention Center, Oakland Arena and the Warriors’ Oakland Facility.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement today during a press conference at Chase Center, where he was joined by Warriors Co-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Joe Lacob, Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Peter Guber, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

NBA All-Star 2025 events include:

Date Event Location Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16 NBA Crossover Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16 Basketball Without Borders Global Camp Warriors’ Oakland Facility, Oakland Friday, February 14 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Oakland Arena, Oakland Friday, February 14 NBA Rising Stars Chase Center, San Francisco Saturday, February 15 NBA All-Star Practice Oakland Arena, Oakland Saturday, February 15 NBA HBCU Classic Oakland Arena, Oakland Saturday, February 15 G League Next Up Game Oakland Arena, Oakland Saturday, February 15 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Chase Center, San Francisco Sunday, February 16 NBA All-Star Game Chase Center, San Francisco Event names and locations subject to change.

“We are thrilled to host our NBA All-Star festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a long and storied history of basketball,” said Silver. “I want to thank Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and the entire Warriors organization for their support in bringing NBA All-Star back to the Bay Area.”

“It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA’s marquee event to Chase Center in 2025,” said Lacob. “In addition to the significant economic impact and tourism business that NBA All-Star will drive, we look forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world.”

“San Francisco is honored that NBA All-Star 2025 will be coming to our incredible city,” said Breed. “Major sporting events like this bring excitement to our city and generate significant economic activity that creates jobs and support for our small businesses. We are proud to be home to an organization like the Golden State Warriors that not only provides thrills to all of our amazing fans night after night at Chase Center, but is a great partner to our city and supporter of communities across San Francisco.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the NBA and basketball fans to San Francisco in 2025 for the first All-Star Game at Chase Center,” said San Francisco Travel Association President and CEO Joe D’Alessandro. “San Francisco has carved out its place as a premier destination for major sports events, and the NBA’s selection of the city, alongside the NFL and FIFA choosing San Francisco for Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup 2026, is a testament to the caliber of our city’s incredible venues, event facilities, hotels, restaurants, and attractions.”

NBA All-Star on-court events will tip off on Friday, February 14, at Chase Center with NBA Rising Stars, an annual showcase for top rookies and second-year NBA players. On Saturday, February 15, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the STARRY 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. NBA All-Star 2025 will culminate with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16.

The NBA will host several events for fans of all ages at venues throughout the Bay Area, including Moscone Convention Center, Oakland Arena and the Warriors’ Oakland Facility. These events, including NBA All-Star Practice, the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and NBA Crossover, will feature basketball programming and entertainment for fans as well as up-close access to NBA players, legends and celebrities.

The league will also continue to celebrate its commitment to social responsibility with a full schedule of NBA Cares events during NBA All-Star 2025. Through partnerships with schools, local and national nonprofit organizations, the league will reach thousands of children and families in the San Francisco Bay Area and provide critical resources to community-based programs.