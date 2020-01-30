Warriors to Adopt Malcolm X Academy Elementary School

The Golden State Warriors today announced that the franchise has adopted Malcolm X Academy through the San Francisco Education Fund’s Circle of Schools program. The adoption, a dedicated commitment from the Warriors to support the Malcolm X community, will include new programming to cater to the needs of the students, tutoring programs, career days and exploration opportunities and various giving events to provide items (household items, clothing, gifts), to the families of the school.

Through the adoption, the Warriors will align with Malcolm X Academy’s volunteer needs, including one-on-one reading and tutoring, school repairs and beautification, and helping teachers set up and maintain classrooms and learning spaces. The relationship will strengthen community ties between the Warriors and Malcolm X Academy, helping shape the lives of students and support educators in the community.

“Warriors front office employees consistently want to volunteer their time in our community, something we, as an organization, are very proud to continue to foster,” said Warriors Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation Melanie Moore. “Adopting Malcolm X Academy is a wonderful way to focus our volunteer efforts on students and educators who need additional resources. We’ve set an internal goal for our organization to surpass 5,000 total volunteer hours by the end of the NBA season!”

Malcolm X Academy, located in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco, is a pre-kindergarten through fifth grade elementary school that focuses on balanced literacy, student-centered learning and community-building engagement.

The Warriors have a long-standing history of giving back, and the team’s front office staff is known for its community service. During the 2018-19 NBA season, Warriors employees logged a total of 4,000 hours of community service, including 485 hours of youth mentorship provided to youth through various team initiatives. Additionally, the Warriors donated over 8,000 backpacks and supply kits to Bay Area students last season to prepare for the academic year, and over 13,000 students participated in multiple Math Hoops community events. Nearly 53,000 Warriors branded library cards were distributed through Oakland and San Francisco Public Libraries to promote reading and literacy.