Warriors Acquire Forward Omari Spellman from Atlanta

The Golden State Warriors have acquired forward Omari Spellman from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for center Damian Jones and a 2026 second round draft pick, the team announced today.

Spellman, 21, appeared in 46 games (11 starts) for the Hawks as a rookie last season, averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.5 minutes. He appeared in three games for the Erie BayHawks in the NBA G League, posting averages of 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.7 minutes. Selected by Atlanta with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova University, Spellman helped the Wildcats to a national championship as a freshman in 2017-18 before entering the draft as an early entry candidate.

Jones, 24, appeared in 24 games (22 starts) for the Warriors last season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.1 minutes while hitting 71.6 percent from the field. Originally selected by Golden State with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Jones owns career averages of 3.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 11.9 minutes in 49 games (22 starts) over three seasons with the Warriors. He appeared in 12 career postseason games and was a member of Golden State’s back-to-back championship teams in 2016-17 and 2017-18.