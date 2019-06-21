(NBAE/Getty Images)
Warriors Acquire Draft Rights to Alen Smailagić from New Orleans
Golden State Sends 2021 & 2023 Second Round Picks Along with Cash Considerations to Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have acquired the draft rights to Alen Smailagić (Allen SMY-luh-geech), the 39th overall selection in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for second round picks in 2021 & 2023 along with cash considerations, the team announced today.
Smailagić, 18, played the 2018-19 season with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 17.4 minutes over 47 games, posting three double-doubles. The 6’10” Serbian native spent the 2017-18 season with Beko in Serbia’s third division, averaging 15.9 points on 69.0% from the field to go with 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 points in 10 games. In 2017-18, he was named MVP of Serbia’s U-19 league, averaging 21.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 19 games.
Smailagić is the third international player drafted into the NBA from the NBA G League, joining Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Chukwudiebere Maduabum (Nigeria), and the seventh overall to play in the NBA’s official minor league before being drafted by an NBA team.
