Warriors Acquire All-Star Guard D’Angelo Russell From Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard D’Angelo Russell, along with guard Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham, in a sign-and-trade transaction that sent free agent forward Kevin Durant and a protected first round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not announced.

Russell, 23, owns career averages of 16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.16 steals and 28.5 minutes in 272 games (224 starts) over four seasons with Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season, the 6’5” guard made his first All-Star appearance and helped lead the Nets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season after averaging a career-high 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.23 steals and 30.2 minutes in 81 games (all starts). In five postseason contests, he averaged 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.40 steals in 29.6 minutes. Selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell spent one season at Ohio State, averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists and 33.9 minutes in 35 games.

“We’re excited to add a player of D’Angelo’s ability to our roster,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. He’s coming off an All-Star season with the Nets and we feel, at the age of 23, his best basketball is certainly ahead of him in regards to his career trajectory. And, as Joe said earlier this week, we’re thankful to Kevin for the incredible things he did for our team and franchise during his three years with the Warriors. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Graham, 25, has appeared in 125 career games (24 starts) over three NBA seasons with Brooklyn and Charlotte, averaging 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.6 minutes.

Napier, 27, has seen action in 289 career games (24 starts) over five NBA seasons with Brooklyn, Portland, Orlando and Miami. The Connecticut product owns career averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.1 minutes.

Durant, 30, posted averages of 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.08 steals and 34.1 minutes in 208 games (all starts) over three seasons with Golden State. The Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals in each of his three seasons with the team, with Durant earning the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award in both championship seasons (2017 and 2018). A 12-year NBA veteran, Durant owns career averages of 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.12 steals, 1.11 blocks and 36.9 minutes in 849 games (all starts) with Golden State and Oklahoma City.