Warriors 2024 Offseason Guide

The 2024 offseason will be very eventful for the Warriors, including the NBA Draft, free agency, Summer League and involvement in a star-studded Olympic team headed to Paris.

Read below for dates and context for all these events.

MAY 12: NBA DRAFT LOTTERY

On May 12, the Warriors will find out the status of their potential first-round draft pick. The Warriors' 2024 First Round pick is top-4 protected, meaning it will go to the Portland Trail Blazers unless it lands in the top-4. The Dubs have the lowest odds of getting the first pick among lottery teams (0.7%) and the pick is currently projected to be the 14th overall selection. They initially traded this pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Andre Iguodala trade on July 7, in which they received forward Julian Washburn and a trade exception that allowed them to bring in additional salary in another transaction.

JUNE 26 & JUNE 27: NBA DRAFT

Draft picks: Top-4 Protected First-Round Pick, No. 52 (via IND)

Note: The Warriors will not have that first-round pick unless it falls in the top four.

This year, the NBA Draft will span over two days, with the first round on June 26 and the second round on June 27. The Dubs will have at least one draft pick, receiving the 52nd pick from the Indiana Pacers in a trade deadline deal in which they also traded guard Cory Joseph. The Dubs most recently selected guard Brandin Podziemski with the 19th overall pick in the first round and center Trayce Jackson-Davis with the 57th overall pick in the second round. The Warriors have made draft day trades in the past, including acquiring Chris Paul and the draft rights to Jackson-Davis from the Washington Wizards last season.

JUNE 29: LAST DAY FOR DECISIONS ON PLAYER / TEAM OPTIONS

June 29 is the last day for Gary Payton II to make a decision on his player option for next season. He gets to decide if he wants to keep the current terms of his contract and opt-in for another season or opt-out, becoming a free agent.

JULY 1: MORATORIUM BEGINS / FREE AGENCY

The moratorium period allows players to negotiate contracts with teams. The player and team can agree on a deal, but only players on rookie contracts, minimum salary contracts, and two-way contracts can officially sign during this period. All other contracts can officially be signed no sooner than July 6.

Warriors Free Agents: Klay Thompson (unrestricted), Dario Saric (unrestricted), Gary Payton II (player option), Lester Quinones (restricted), Usman Garuba (unrestricted) and Jerome Robinson (unrestricted)

JULY 6: MORATORIUM ENDS

On July 6, players can officially sign free agency contracts and teams' offseason trades can be completed.

JULY 12-22: LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE

The Warriors will head to Las Vegas for the Summer League, showcasing predominantly younger talent, recently drafted players, two-way players, or other players trying to compete for an NBA roster spot. Fresh off their rookie season, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have both said they plan on playing with the team's summer league squad.

JULY 27-AUGUST 11: PARIS OLYMPICS

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr will coach Team USA for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. Kerr's USA roster is stacked with talented NBA superstars, including Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who will compete in the Olympics for the first time. Team USA will begin their training camp in Las Vegas in July with exhibition games scheduled for July 10th, 20th and 22nd.

Team USA Olympic Roster: Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton and Jrue Holiday

Stephen Curry To Make His Olympic Debut For Team USA In 2024

There is potential for other Warriors’ players to suit up for their home countries this summer, although nothing has been finalized on that front yet.