Warriors Single Game Tickets for the 2023-24 NBA Season Available Tomorrow During Exclusive Presale Events

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for all Warriors home games during the 2023-24 NBA season will go on sale beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12, with exclusive presale events, before becoming available to the general public on Wednesday, September 13 at 4 p.m.

Beginning tomorrow, September 12, at 10 a.m., single game tickets will become available exclusively for the team’s season ticket members. At 12 p.m., access will begin for Dub Club members and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket members. At 2 p.m., Chase cardholders, using their Chase credit or debit card, can take part in an exclusive presale event. On Wednesday, September 13, Warriors Insiders will have access to a presale event beginning at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the general public at 4 p.m.

Additionally, tomorrow at 12 p.m., fans will have access to an exclusive four-game In-Season Tournament Mini-Plan featuring all NBA In-Season Tournament games at Chase Center as well as the team’s Opening Night matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 24. As part of the inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, November 14, and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, November 24. The fourth game offered in the plan, which will take place in early December, will be determined by the Warriors’ Group Play results. The In-Season Tournament Mini-Plan will be available for purchase at warriors.com/miniplans.

The Warriors will host various theme nights and giveaways throughout the 2023-24 regular season, which will be announced at a later date. Tipoff time for all Golden State weekday home games during the 2023-24 regular season will be at 7 p.m. All Saturday and Sunday home games will tip off at 5:30 p.m., except a nationally televised game versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, February 25, which will tip off at 4 p.m., and the team’s regular season finale against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 14, which will tip off at 12:30 p.m.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com/dubclub.