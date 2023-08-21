Warriors Announce 11-Game Mini-Plans for 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors announced today that 11-game mini-plans for the 2023-24 NBA Season go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Wednesday, August 23, at 4 p.m. The four available packages, which are designed to offer fans the first opportunity to secure tickets for marquee matchups this upcoming season, will be available at warriors.com/miniplans.

Below are the 11-game mini-plans that will be offered this season:

Opening Night Plan: Features the Warriors’ opening night game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 24, as well as matchups against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, December 30, the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, January 4, and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, January 25.

Weekend Plan: Includes weekend matchups against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, November 24, Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, January 27, and the team's regular season home finale on Sunday, April 14, against the Utah Jazz.

Lakers Plan: Highlighted by the Warriors' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, February 22, this plan also includes the team's preseason opener against the Lakers on Saturday, October 7, as well as games against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, December 19, and Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, February 14.

All-Star Plan: Star-studded plan features games against the Miami Heat on Thursday, December 28, Dallas Mavericks on Friday, January 19, Phoenix Suns on Saturday, February 10, and Denver Nuggets on Sunday, February 25.

Eleven-game mini-plans go on sale tomorrow beginning at 2 p.m. with an exclusive presale event for members of the Dub Club. On Wednesday, August 23, Warriors Insiders will have presale access at 10 a.m. before tickets become available to the general public at 4 p.m.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club, which includes all members of the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Waitlist, will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com.