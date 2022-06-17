Golden State Warriors Win 2022 NBA Championship

The Golden State Warriors have won the 2022 NBA Championship following tonight’s 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Mass. The Warriors join the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA franchises to win seven-or-more titles

MOST NBA CHAMPIONSHIPS FRANCHISE CHAMPIONSHIPS Boston Celtics 17 Los Angeles Lakers 17 Golden State Warriors 7 Chicago Bulls 6 San Antonio Spurs 5

The Warriors are the 15th team among the four major professional sports (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL), and first Bay Area franchise, to win at least four championships in eight years, joining the National Basketball Association’s Boston Celtics (four times), Los Angeles Lakers (three times), Chicago Bulls (once), the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers (twice), Pittsburgh Steelers (once) and Chicago Bears (once), the Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees (eight times), Boston Red Sox (once), the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens (eight times), Toronto Maple Leafs (three times), Edmonton Oilers (once), New York Islanders (once), Detroit Red Wings (once), Ottowa Senators (once).

Golden State finished the 2022 NBA Playoffs with a 16-6 (.727) mark, including a 4-2 NBA Finals victory over Boston, a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, a 4-2 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Semifinals and a 4-1 win over the Denver Nuggets in the First Round.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award with averages of 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.00 steals in 37.5 minutes per game in The Finals. Curry is the seventh player in NBA history to have at least four NBA titles and two Most Valuable Player awards, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan.

Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala each earned their fourth NBA Championship and are one of 40 all-time NBA players (0.8 percent) who have won four NBA titles. They are second quartet, in the last 50 years, to combine for four championships joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Cooper, Magic Johnson and Kurt Rambis (1982, 1985, 1987, 1988).