Warriors Announce Voters Win Contest with Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have partnered with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, as well as with I Am A Voter and the Good Trouble Campaign, to launch Voters Win — a voter engagement contest leading up to the November 2020 Election. The fan-driven contest, which begins today, is a head-to-head pledge to vote between Warriors, Hawks and Clippers fans.

Fans interested in participating in the competition can text ‘WARRIORS’ to 26797. From there, they will receive information on how to register to vote, as well as voter education resources, including information on the candidates and ballot measures.

Similar to an 82-game NBA regular season, the competition will take place over the remaining 82 days prior to Election Day. The contest will be broken into four quarters, with updated results of the competition revealed at the end of each quarter, demonstrating which fans have made the most pledges to vote. The last quarter of the ‘Voters Win’ competition will end on Election Day, November 3, 2020.

The team that collects the most pledges from fans each quarter will receive the John Lewis: Good Trouble Trophy in honor of the civil rights icon. Lewis fought for voting rights and served in the United States House Representatives for Georgia’s fifth congressional district from 1987 until his death this past July. The documentary, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, tells the story of Congressman Lewis’ life; the release also launched The Good Trouble campaign, which honors the legacy of Congressman John Lewis by encouraging the public to support voting rights.

“The right to vote is one of the strongest voices our population has to use,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “We are 82 days away from the November 2020 Election Day and we intend to use every single day to promote voter education and participation efforts.”

“The Voters Win competition is a fun way to encourage fans to use their voices and exercise their right to vote. It’s incredibly important that every member of our community, that is of age, is registered to vote, and with 82 days left until the general election, the time is now to make sure you are ready for November,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin.

The Voters Win contest was created to unify communities around a singular advancement toward racial justice and equity. Through this competition, the Warriors, Hawks and Clippers plan to leverage their collective platforms to increase participation and access to educational resources.

I Am A Voter, a nonpartisan movement organization, aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around the central truth: democracy works best when everyone participates. For more information on the competition, visit warriors.com/voterswin.