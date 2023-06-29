Warriors Extend Qualifying Offers to Ty Jerome & Lester Quinones

The Golden State Warriors have extended qualifying offers to guards Ty Jerome and Lester Quinones, the team announced today.
By extending a qualifying offer to Jerome and Quinones prior to today’s deadline, Golden State owns the right to match any offer sheet they may sign with another team. Jerome and Quinones will become restricted free agents on July 1.
Jerome, 25, appeared in 45 games (two starts) on a two-way contract with Golden State in 2022-23, averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes while hitting 48.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range. Originally selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Jerome owns career averages 7.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes over 157 career games in four seasons with the Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Quinones, 22, appeared in four games as a rookie with the Warriors in 2022-23, averaging 2.5 points in 4.5 minutes. The 6-5 guard appeared in 49 games (all starts) with Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, earning 2022-23 NBA G League Most Improved Player honors with averages of 20.2 points (.463 FG%, .375 3P%), 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. Unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Memphis, Quinones signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on March 2 before signing a two-way contract on March 17.