Warriors Extend Qualifying Offers to Ty Jerome & Lester Quinones

The Golden State Warriors have extended qualifying offers to guards Ty Jerome and Lester Quinones, the team announced today.

By extending a qualifying offer to Jerome and Quinones prior to today’s deadline, Golden State owns the right to match any offer sheet they may sign with another team. Jerome and Quinones will become restricted free agents on July 1.

Jerome, 25, appeared in 45 games (two starts) on a two-way contract with Golden State in 2022-23, averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes while hitting 48.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range. Originally selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Jerome owns career averages 7.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes over 157 career games in four seasons with the Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.