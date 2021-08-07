Draymond Green & Head Coach Steve Kerr Help Teams USA Capture Gold Medal at 2020 Olympics

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Head Coach Steve Kerr helped the United States Men’s National Team win Olympic Gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with an 87-82 victory over France tonight. The accomplishment marks the fourth consecutive Olympic Gold medal for Team USA and the second medal for Green, who helped the United States win Gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Green tallied averages of 3.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes over six games for the United States, becoming just the seventh player ever to win multiple Gold medals (2016, 2020) and multiple NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018), joining Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and David Robinson.

Kerr, who served as an assistant coach on USA Head Coach Gregg Popovich’s staff, previously won a Gold medal as a player at the 1986 FIBA World Championship, the last American men’s senior team composed strictly of amateur players to capture a Gold medal. Kerr, who won five NBA championships during a 15-year playing career, owns eight championships as either a player or coach and is the first to win at least three NBA titles as a player and three as a coach.

In addition to Green and Kerr, the Warriors were also represented in Tokyo by assistant coach Mike Brown (Nigeria) and guard Nico Mannion (Italy). Brown became the first active NBA coach ever to lead Team Nigeria in international play. Mannion tallied 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 22.1 minutes over four games as Italy advanced to the Quarterfinals for the first time since winning a Silver medal in 2004.

Warriors TV play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald called the action from Tokyo, marking his fifth Olympics and second for NBC Olympics handling basketball play-by-play (2012 London Olympics).