Klay Thompson and James Wiseman Injury Updates - 9/20/21

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles, has made good progress during his rehabilitation over the course of the summer and is on pace to return for the 2021-22 season. The exact time for his return this season will be based on his continued progress. Thompson, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles on November 25, 2020, is expected to participate in various controlled drills during training camp. His return to full practices will be determined at a later date.

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, who underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, has made good progress during rehabilitation over the course of the summer and is on pace to return for the 2021-22 season. The exact time for his return this season will be based on his continued progress. He was expected—and is still expected—to begin full jumping six (6) months from the date of surgery, which would be October 15. Wiseman is expected to participate in individual shooting and other individual on-court activities during training camp. His return to full practices will be determined at a later date (after October 15).