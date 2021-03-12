Warriors Announce 2020-21 “Second Half” Television & Radio Broadcast Schedules
NBC Sports Bay Area To Televise 33 Games and 95.7 The Game to Air All Games
The Golden State Warriors announced the team’s “Second Half” broadcast schedule today. As with the “First Half”, every game will be televised and broadcast on radio (35 games). .
NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will broadcast 33 of Golden State’s “Second Half” games (18 home/15 road). NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage begins on Sunday, March 14, when the Warriors host the Utah Jazz at Chase Center.
The Warriors are scheduled to make 12 national television appearances, with one game on ABC, seven on ESPN and four on TNT. The Warriors are currently scheduled to have an additional six games air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network. On the radio dial, the Warriors will make one appearance on ESPN Radio.
In addition to the flagship station (95.7 The Game), all games can be heard on the Warriors Radio Network’s 10 affiliate stations (below). All games can be streamed on the Warriors app; the Radio.com app; NBA.com and the NBA app; SiriusXM and the SiriusXM a.
|
Warriors’ 2020-21 Radio Affiliates
|
Location
|
Station
|
Chico
|
KPAY 93.9
|
Eureka
|
KWSW 980 AM
|
Honolulu
|
KKEA 1420 AM
|
Mendocino County
|
KUNK 92.7 FM/96.7 FM
|
Modesto
|
KESP 970 AM
|
Monterey
|
KRKC 1490 AM/104.9 FM
|
Redding
|
KNRO 1400 AM/103.9 FM
|
San Diego
|
KWFN 93.7 FM
|
San Luis Obispo
|
KKJL 1400 AM/106.5 FM
|
Santa Cruz
|
KION 1460 AM/101.1 FM
|
Santa Rosa
|
KSRO 1350 AM/103.5 FM
