Warriors Announce 2020-21 “Second Half” Television & Radio Broadcast Schedules

NBC Sports Bay Area To Televise 33 Games and 95.7 The Game to Air All Games
Posted: Mar 12, 2021

The Golden State Warriors announced the team’s “Second Half” broadcast schedule today. As with the “First Half”, every game will be televised and broadcast on radio (35 games). .

NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will broadcast 33 of Golden State’s “Second Half” games (18 home/15 road). NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage begins on Sunday, March 14, when the Warriors host the Utah Jazz at Chase Center.

The Warriors are scheduled to make 12 national television appearances, with one game on ABC, seven on ESPN and four on TNT. The Warriors are currently scheduled to have an additional six games air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network. On the radio dial, the Warriors will make one appearance on ESPN Radio. 

In addition to the flagship station (95.7 The Game), all games can be heard on the Warriors Radio Network’s 10 affiliate stations (below). All games can be streamed on the Warriors app; the Radio.com app; NBA.com and the NBA app; SiriusXM and the SiriusXM a.

The Warriors are scheduled to make 14 national television appearances, with three games on ABC, six on ESPN and five on TNT. The Warriors are currently scheduled to have an additional five games air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network. On the radio dial, the Warriors will make two appearances on ESPN Radio.

Warriors’ 2020-21 Radio Affiliates

Location

Station

Chico

KPAY 93.9

Eureka

KWSW 980 AM

Honolulu

KKEA 1420 AM

Mendocino County

KUNK 92.7 FM/96.7 FM

Modesto

KESP 970 AM

Monterey

KRKC 1490 AM/104.9 FM

Redding

KNRO 1400 AM/103.9 FM

San Diego

KWFN 93.7 FM

San Luis Obispo

KKJL 1400 AM/106.5 FM

Santa Cruz

KION 1460 AM/101.1 FM

Santa Rosa

KSRO 1350 AM/103.5 FM

