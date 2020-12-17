Warriors Announce 2020-21 “First Half” Television & Radio Broadcast Schedules

The Golden State Warriors, beginning their 75th season in franchise history, announced today that every game on the team’s “First Half” schedule during the 2020-21 NBA season will be televised and broadcast on radio (37 games). The schedule for the second half of the season, and accompanying TV and radio schedules, will be announced at a later date.

NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will broadcast 31 of Golden State’s “First Half” games (16 home/15 road). NBC Sports Bay Area’s regular season coverage tips off on Sunday, December 27, when the Warriors travel to Chicago to face the Bulls in Golden State’s third road game of the season.

For the 24th consecutive season, multi-time Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald will serve as the television voice of the Warriors. Fitzgerald will once again be joined by second-year analyst and former Warrior Kelenna Azubuike. Also returning this season, Warriors reporter Kerith Burke, who will provide unique team insight and analysis across the network’s multiple-content platforms. NBC Sports Bay Area provides extensive gameday coverage with one-hour Warriors Pregame Live and Warriors Postgame Live presented by Toyota; season-long, comprehensive Warriors and NBA news, analysis and insider reports on Warriors Outsiders and in-depth 24/7 online coverage via the MyTeams by NBC Sports mobile app and NBCSportsBayArea.com.

For the fifth consecutive season, 95.7 The Game will serve as the flagship radio station for Warriors basketball, broadcasting all “First Half” regular season games. Tim Roye, who is entering his 26th season as the radio voice of the Warriors, will once again handle play-by-play duties. Warriors analyst Jim Barnett will return to the Warriors broadcast team for his 36th season, joining Roye on radio for road games with former Warrior Tom Tolbert serving as analyst for home games. Programming on 95.7 The Game will once again include an additional 60 minutes of coverage to each of the existing 30-minute pre- and post-game programs as well as heightened in-season daily Warriors coverage featuring both Warriors and NBA-themed shows. Warriors Roundtable will air weekly, Wednesday nights, on 95.7 The Game at 6 p.m. hosted by Tim Roye.

The Warriors are scheduled to make 14 national television appearances, with three games on ABC, six on ESPN and five on TNT. The Warriors are currently scheduled to have an additional five games air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network. On the radio dial, the Warriors will make two appearances on ESPN Radio.

In addition to the flagship station (95.7 The Game), all games can be heard on the Warriors Radio Network’s 11 affiliate stations (below). All games can be streamed on the Warriors app; the Radio.com app; NBA.com and the NBA app; SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.