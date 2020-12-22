Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes’ Corner Launch Swishes for Dishes Food Insecurity Initiative for 2020-21 Season

The Golden State Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes’ Corner are teaming up to donate 100 meals per each point the Warriors score during the 2020-21 season through the Swishes for Dishes food insecurity initiative. The Warriors and Kaiser Permanente have a longstanding partnership and are committed to promoting health and wellness throughout the greater Bay Area.

To tip off the program, the Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes’ Corner are partnering with Feeding America and will help provide 100,000 meals to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, San Francisco-Marin County Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.

Thrive City, the 3.2-acre community gathering space surrounding Chase Center, continues to provide health and wellness resources for Bay Area communities and will serve as a hub for future events and activities in support of Swishes for Dishes.

“Our goal for this season is to donate over one million meals to families in need,” said Warriors Vice President of Government and Community Relations Yoyo Chan. “Food insecurity around the world has increased drastically since the start of the pandemic, and through this program and our COVID-19 Impact Strategy, we’re going to continue to do our part to help feed the Bay Area community.”

“Having enough nutritious food to eat is a critical part of achieving and maintaining good health,” said Kaiser Permanente MD, SVP and Chief Health Officer Bechara Choucair. “Kaiser Permanente is proud that this partnership with the Warriors will make such a significant impact on the wellbeing of Bay Area residents during this difficult time as part of our longstanding commitment to improving food security across our communities.”

"Collaborating with the Warriors and Kaiser Permanente to help those who need it most this holiday season, given the pandemic, is critical,” said Co-Founder of The Athletes’ Corner and Golden State Warriors TV Color Analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area Kelenna Azubuike. “As a former player, and now as a TV color analyst, I have seen the Warriors impact the lives of so many in their community, and we at The Athletes' Corner have that same mindset."

About Kaiser Permanente

For 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente’s mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

About The Athletes’ Corner

The Athletes' Corner is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to strengthen families who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically through the vehicle of sports. Through The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger initiative, The Athletes’ Corner and Feeding America are providing meals to millions of people struggling with food insecurity through a unique approach linked to in-game performance of athletes and teams they partner with. The Athletes' Corner also creates uplifting media content that is focused on faith and family, to be a light for those who need more uplifting mentally and spiritually. Visit theathletescorner.org or their Instagram to learn more.