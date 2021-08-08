Warriors Announce Updated 2021 Summer League Roster, Presented by Oracle

The Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s updated 2021 Summer League roster, presented by Oracle, ahead of its five-game slate at the MGM Resorts Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas. Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Kris Weems will serve as head coach.

Golden State’s Summer League roster is highlighted by the team’s 2021 draft picks, Jonathan Kuminga (seventh overall) and Moses Moody (14th), along with 2020 draft pick Justinian Jessup (51st). The roster also includes Selom Mawugbe, Eli Pemberton and Ryan Taylor, who each spent the 2020-21 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Warriors split their two-game California Classic schedule, earning a win over the Kings on August 3 before falling to the Heat on August 4.

Golden State is competing in its 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. PDT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on August 16 or August 17.

All Summer League games can be heard on the Warriors app and Warriors.com. For the sixth-straight Summer League, Kevin Danna, the voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors, will handle play-by-play duties, joined by numerous guests, including Warriors Radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye. NBC Sports Bay Area will televise the Las Vegas opener on Monday, August 9 vs. the Orlando Magic (5 p.m.), while Warriors flagship radio station 95.7 The Game will air the contest on Sunday, August 15 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans (6 p.m.). Games can also be viewed on NBA TV or ESPN’s family of networks.