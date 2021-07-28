Warriors Announce 2021 Summer League Broadcast Schedule, Presented by Oracle

The Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s 2021 Summer League schedule, presented by Oracle, which includes the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento (August 3-4) as well as the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (August 8-17). Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Kris Weems will serve as head coach of both Summer League entries. The Summer League roster will be announced at a later date.

The Warriors will compete in the California Classic for a third time, joined once again by the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. The event will feature double-header matchups on Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Golden State will then head to Las Vegas to compete in the 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. PDT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

All Summer League games can be heard on the Warriors app and Warriors.com. For the sixth-straight Summer League, Kevin Danna, the voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors, will handle play-by-play duties, joined by numerous guests, including Warriors Radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye. NBC Sports Bay Area will televise the Las Vegas opener on Monday, August 9 vs. the Orlando Magic (5 p.m.), while Warriors flagship radio station 95.7 The Game will air the contest on Sunday, August 15 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans (6 p.m.). Games can also be viewed on NBA TV or ESPN’s family of networks.

Below are the schedules and broadcast information for both the Warriors entries into the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento as well as the four preliminary games in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas:

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC SUMMER LEAGUE Date Opponent Time (PDT) Location Television Radio/Online Tuesday, August 3 Sacramento Kings 8 p.m Golden 1 Center ESPN2 Warriors app; Warriors.com Wednesday, August 4 Miami Heat 5 p.m. Golden 1 Center ESPNU Warriors app; Warriors.com