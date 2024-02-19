Stephen Curry's Playmaking on Display in Stacked All-Star Showcase

Stephen Curry scored 16 points and dished out eight assists in the Western Conference All-Stars' 211-186 loss to the Eastern Conference in Indiana on Sunday. The East became the first team in NBA All-Star game history to eclipse 200 points, with Milwaukee's Damian Lillard winning Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 2/18/24

CURRY DROPPIN DIMES

Curry finished with eight assists, including some flashy dimes to superstar teammates. Inbounding the ball from near halfcourt, he threw a no-look lob to Anthony Davis for a dunk. In the third quarter, Curry connected with his former Warriors teammate, Kevin Durant, with a behind-the-back dime for a 3-pointer. Less than a minute later, he threw a crosscourt pass with his off-hand for a Luka Doncic slam in transition.

Stephen Curry with one of the day's best assists

3-POINT CHAMP KEEPS SPLASHING

Fresh off a 3-point contest victory over Sabrina Ionescu in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA battle on Saturday, Curry hit a team-high four 3-pointers in the first half on Sunday. In his most recent All-Star game, Curry set an NBA record with 16 made threes, so it was no surprise that he hit his first 3-pointer within 30 seconds of checking in. All four of his splashes were from at least 26 feet, with two as far as 28 feet.

Curry leads the league in total made 3-pointers (252) and made threes per game this season (5.0). No other player this season has cracked 200 made threes or even four made 3-pointers per game.

Stephen Curry hits from way downtown

OTHER HIGHLIGHT PLAYS

Curry blocked 6'10 forward Paolo Banchero at the rim and had a flashy floater set up by a crafty behind-the-back dribble.

Big rejection by Stephen Curry

STACKED WEST LINEUP

Stephen Curry tied Paul Arizin for the most All-Star selections in Warriors history (10) and played on one of the most accomplished All-Star teams in NBA history. Curry was teammates with LeBron James (20x All-Star) and Kevin Durant (14x All-Star) for the Western Conference All-Stars — pairing the three current All-Stars with the most all-time selections.

"I look in my locker room and see KD with 14, Bron with 20," Curry said, admiring the longevity of the accomplished All-Star trio. "10 is nice forsure, hopefully there's a lot more in the future."

The West All-Star roster has 14 championships (James 4, Curry 4, Durant 2, Leonard 2, Davis 1, Jokic 1), 10 Finals MVP awards (James 4, Durant 2, Leonard 2, Curry 1), nine regular-season MVPs (James 4, Curry 2, Jokic 2, Durant 1), and eight All-Star game MVPs (James 3, Durant 2, Curry 1, Leonard 1, Davis 1) among their active players.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will host the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area next year. The Dubs last hosted All-Star weekend in 2000.