Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 2 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award is his 15th career weekly recognition.

Curry helped lead the Warriors to a 2-1 week, beginning with a 31-point effort in a 116-106 victory at Detroit on Dec. 29. Against Portland on Jan. 3, he scored a career-high 62 points on 58.1% shooting from the field (18-31 FG), 50.0% shooting from beyond the arc (8-16 3FG) and 94.7% from the free throw line (18-19 FT). He became the fifth Warriors player to score 60-or-more points in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Joe Fulks and Klay Thompson. Additionally, it was the most points scored by an individual player since Devin Booker scored 70 points on March 24, 2017.

On the season, Curry owns averages of 32.3 points (2nd in the NBA), 6.2 assists (T-20th) and 4.7 rebounds in 33.5 minutes over six games (all starts). The guard has scored 30-plus points three times this season (3-0 record) and has led the team in scoring in all six contests.

The award marks the 53rd time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979. Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.