Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for April, the NBA announced today. The award is the eighth career Player of the Month honor for Curry and the 12th time a Warrior has garnered the monthly recognition.

During April, Curry averaged an NBA-best 37.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the field (177-342 FG), 46.6 percent from beyond the arc (96-206 3FG) and 90.8 percent from the free throw line (109-120 FT), to go along with 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 35.2 minutes in 15 games (all starts). He became the first player in NBA history to average 35 points while shooting 50-40-90 during a calendar month and his 96 three-point field goals were an NBA record for a single month. Curry scored 559 points during April including 13 games of 30-or-more points. His 13 30-plus point games are the most in NBA history during the month of April. In any calendar month, Curry’s monthly total was surpassed by only two players in Warriors franchise history: Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry.

Curry was named the Week 17 (April 19-25) Western Conference Player of the Week. He helped lead the Warriors to a 3-1 record, averaging an NBA-best 43.8 points on 57.3 percent shooting from the field, 54.5 percent from beyond the arc and 90.6 percent from the free throw line, to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.2 minutes per game. On April 12, he scored 53-points versus the Denver Nuggets, passing Wilt Chamberlain (17,783 career points) as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

New York’s Julius Randle earned Player of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.