Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week | Nov. 8-14

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award marks the 18th career weekly recognition for the 13-year veteran, and second this season. He was named Week 1 Western Conference Player of the Week earlier this year.

Most Player of the Week Awards, Warriors History Player POW Awards Stephen Curry 18 Tim Hardaway 5 Baron Davis 4 Chris Mullin 4 Klay Thompson 4

Curry helped lead the Warriors to a 3-1 week after averaging an NBA-high 34.8 points, to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.25 steals in 34.8 minutes per game. The Warriors currently own the best record in the NBA (11-2) and are the only team to have scored at least 100 points in every game this season.

During the Warriors 127-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on November 8, Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points on 50.0% shooting from the field (14-28 FG), 47.4% from beyond the arc (9-19 3FG) and a perfect 100.0% from the free throw line (13-13 FT). The guard added 10 assists, seven rebounds and a season-high four steals in 36 minutes, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only players in Warriors history to score at least 50 points and hand out 10-or-more assists. Curry scored a game-high 40 points during Golden State’s 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls on November 12, becoming the first player to record three 40-plus point games this season.

The award marks the 56th time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.