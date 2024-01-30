Stephen Curry Leads NBA’s Most Popular Jersey List for First Half of Regular Season

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association today jointly announced that the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists, respectively, based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the 2023-24 regular season.

Curry and Tatum will both be in action on Tuesday as part of TNT’s doubleheader. First, Tatum and the Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET), followed by Curry and the Warriors taking on the 76ers in San Francisco (10 p.m. ET).