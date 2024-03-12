Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a sprained right ankle during last Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls and did not play in last night’s win in San Antonio, was re-evaluated today. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He has been cleared to resume on-court workouts in the Bay Area and is expected to join the team for practice in Los Angeles on Friday. He will be re-evaluated again following Friday’s practice.
Stephen Curry Injury Update – 3/12/24
March 12, 20241:10 PM PDT