Stephen Curry Injury Update – 4/12/22

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who missed the team’s last 12 regular season games after suffering a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, continues to make good progress in his recovery process. He gradually started various individual on-court activities last week (shooting, running) and may return to full team practices at some point this week. His eventual return to game action—and the possibility of playing this weekend—is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress.