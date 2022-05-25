Stephen Curry Named to 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team, the league announced today. It marks a franchise-record eighth All-NBA Team for Curry (First Team four times, Second Team three times and Third Team once).

Curry earned Second Team honors after averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game over 64 games (all starts). He led the league in made 3-point baskets (285) for the seventh time of his career and surpassed Ray Allen (2,973) as the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader. He became the fourth player in NBA history to become a franchise’s all-time leader in points, assists, 3-pointers, steals and games played. The 13th year guard was named the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP along with being tabbed the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November and the league’s Week 1 and Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week.

Warriors All-NBA Team Selections (1st, 2nd and 3rd) Player All-NBA Teams Stephen Curry 8 Rick Barry 6 Neil Johnston 5 Wilt Chamberlain 5 Joe Fulks 4 Paul Arizin 4 Chris Mullin 4

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

The balloting results for the 2021-22 All-NBA Teams were tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.