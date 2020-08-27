Statement from the Golden State Warriors

The recent events in Kenosha, Wis., where yet another young Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by police, are appalling. Unfortunately, this is yet another example of an unacceptable pattern across our country, not only in recent months with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but for many painful years. We support NBA players in taking actions designed to shed light and send a loud and clear message: enough is enough. We are united in our stance against racial injustice.