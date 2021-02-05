Warriors Assign Forward Alen Smailagić to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Alen Smailagić to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Smailagić, 20, appeared in 14 regular season games with the Warriors last season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.9 minutes. He was originally selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (39th overall) before being acquired by the Warriors on draft night. He has yet to appear in a game this season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a minor right meniscal tear on January 4.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will play a 15-game regular season schedule as part of the NBA G League’s 2020-21 season, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Santa Cruz tips off the regular season on February 10 at 8 a.m. (PST) against NBA G League Ignite on ESPN2.