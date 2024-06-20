Six Valuable Second Round Picks on Championship Teams

The second round of the NBA Draft has produced MVPs, All-Stars and critical contributors to championship teams. The Warriors have experienced this firsthand with Draymond Green anchoring their defense and serving as a versatile Swiss army knife, often coined the "heart and soul" of four championship teams.

With the Warriors slated to have the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which will be on June 27th, let’s review six second round selections who played major roles in their teams capturing an NBA Championship.

DRAYMOND GREEN

Selected by the Warriors with the 35th pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, Draymond Green has won four championships and made four All-Star appearances in 12 seasons with the franchise. Green also made eight All-Defensive teams and won a Defensive Player of the Year award. He averaged a double-double in the 2017 Finals (11.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG) and led the playoffs in total rebounds (222) in the 2018 championship run. Green's defensive switchability and offensive impact as a playmaker and screener make him an integral piece of the winningest franchise of the last decade.

NIKOLA JOKIC

Nikola Jokic is the most recent second-round pick to win a championship, MVP and Finals MVP award. Jokic is one of two round-two selections with a league MVP and one of three with a Finals MVP. However, the catch is that the other MVP and Finals MVPs respectively — Willis Reed (10th) and Dennis Johnson (29th) — would've been first-round selections given today's 30 pick-per-round model. The Denver Nuggets drafted Jokic with the 41st pick of the 2014 Draft and he is currently their most accomplished player in franchise history, delivering the organization their first-ever title within the first 10 years of his tenure.

During the title run in 2022, Jokic led the playoffs in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190). En route to the Finals MVP, he averaged 30.2 points, 14.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists in a five-game series victory over the Miami Heat.

KHRIS MIDDLETON

Selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 39th pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, Khris Middleton was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks following his rookie season. Along with 2013 draftee Giannis Antetokoumnpo, he helped the franchise end a 50-year championship drought in 2021. Middleton made three All-Star appearances within a four-year span and in the one year that he didn't make the team, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the playoffs en route to a championship. Middleton finished second on the team in points (24.0 PPG), rebounds (6.3 RPG) and assists (5.3 APG) in The Finals, serving as a go-to shot-creator to compliment Antetokounmpo's interior dominance.

MARC GASOL

Marc Gasol was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers but had his draft rights traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, ironically in a trade that brought his brother Pau to Los Angeles. Like his brother Pau, Marc made a lasting impact on the Grizzlies' organization, making three All-Star appearances and winning a Defensive Player of the Year in his 10.5 seasons with the franchise. After his final half-season in Memphis, Gasol was traded to the Toronto Raptors and helped them win their first championship in franchise history in 2019. He averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in that playoff run while serving as a backline anchor of the defense and spacing the floor to shoot 38.2 percent from three. Gasol (12.0 PPG) was one of six Raptors to average double-digit points in the Finals and ranked top-five in rebounds (7.3 RPG) and assists (2.7 APG).

MANU GINOBILI

Hall of Fame guard Manu Ginobili, along with fellow Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, spearheaded one of the league's most successful teams since the turn of the century. The San Antonio Spurs selected Ginobili with the 57th overall pick of the 1999 Draft and he won four championships, made two All-NBA teams and won a Sixth Man of the Year award in his 16 years with the franchise. Ginobili was a top-five scorer on his team in The Finals in every championship season, including being the second-leading-scorer in the 2005 Finals (18.7 PPG). He served as a dynamic two-way guard who was the primary creator of the second unit, considered one of the most effective sixth-men in NBA history.

DENNIS RODMAN

Among the greatest rebounders and defenders in NBA history, Dennis Rodman was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the third pick of the second round (27th overall) in the 1986 Draft. The Hall of Famer led the league in rebounding seven times, made eight All-Defensive teams and won two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Rodman won five championships in his 14-year career, two in back-to-back seasons (1988-89 and 1989-90) with the Pistons and a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls (1996-98). He led the playoffs in rebounding for two title runs (1989 and 1991 seasons).