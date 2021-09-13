Warriors Single-Game Tickets for the 2021-22 NBA Season Available Tomorrow During Exclusive Presale Events

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for the 2021-22 NBA season will go on sale beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 with exclusive presale events before single-game options are made available to the general public on Thursday, September 16, at 10 a.m. (all times Pacific). Single-game tickets may be purchased by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at Chase Center’s box office.

The Warriors will host various theme nights and giveaways throughout the 2021-22 regular season, including:

Thursday, October 21 vs. LA Clippers: Courtesy of Chase, all fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt commemorating the Warriors’ 75th Anniversary season.

Courtesy of Chase, all fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt commemorating the Warriors’ 75th Anniversary season. Monday, November 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Klay Thompson Puzzle Cube, courtesy of Lucky.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Klay Thompson Puzzle Cube, courtesy of Lucky. Wednesday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a 75th Anniversary Viewfinder.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a 75th Anniversary Viewfinder. Wednesday, December 8 vs. Portland Trail Blazers: The Warriors will celebrate Star Wars Night with themed in-game experience.

The Warriors will celebrate Star Wars Night with themed in-game experience. Thursday, January 20 vs. Indiana Pacers: Courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Klay Thompson “Kayak Klay” Bobblehead.

Courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Klay Thompson “Kayak Klay” Bobblehead. Tuesday, January 25 vs. Dallas Mavericks: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Stephen Curry and Wilt Chamberlain Duo Bobblehead.

Beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m., tickets will become available exclusively for the team’s season ticket members and at 12 p.m. will be available for Dub Club members and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket members. Chase cardholders will have access to purchase single-game tickets beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, September 15, tickets will become available to Warriors Insiders at 10 a.m. before going on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 16, at 10 a.m.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that replaced the Warriors Season Ticket Waitlist and offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

The Warriors will continue two programs that will offer a total of 250 below market tickets for every Warriors game for just $25 each. The first program, the “Splash Zone” fan section, will feature 125 passionate and energetic fans responsible for making Chase Center the loudest arena in the NBA. For more information, visit warriors.com/fansection. The second program, Dub Nation Deals, will allow fans to register online to gain access to game-by-game tickets for just $25 in a first come, first serve program. Additional information, including instructions to sign up for this program, will be released at a later date.

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced updated details today regarding the venue’s entry requirements, as mandated by the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health order issued on August 12, 2021. The initial order states that, for all indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees, fans ages 12 and older are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue. Per the public health order, as clarified by the City and County of San Francisco on September 10, fans ages 12 and older who are unvaccinated due to medical or religious reasons are unable to attend such indoor events. Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.