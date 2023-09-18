Sights and Sounds: Thompson and Looney China Tour

After four years, Warriors guard Klay Thompson returned to China for his shoe brand tour, accompanied by teammate Kevon Looney.

Read below for more sights and sounds from their trip.

On the plane headed to the tour, Thompson showed gratitude for the Warriors fans in China. In particular, he highlighted the fans who dedicate themselves to watching the games despite the obscure timing due to the timezone difference.

Klay Thompson Thanks Warriors Fans in China

Upon their arrival, the Warriors' duo was flooded with cheers from their passionate Chinese fanbase. Thompson and Looney showed their appreciation by signing gear, including shoes, posters and jerseys.

Accompanied by Looney, Thompson hosted the 'Shooter-11' basketball camp at their shoe brand headquarters. Here, he showed out for the campers and finished an Alley-Oop slam dunk.

After visiting Xiamen City, Thompson and Looney sat down for a 1-on-1 interview on their way to their next stop, Chengdu. With it being Looney's first time on the tour, the Splash Brother asking the Warriors' big man questions about his experience up to that point. Looney mentioned that he'd been learning Chinese on the tour and enjoyed meeting all the fans. They even saw a Looney poster in Xiamen City, Thompson's favorite part of the stop.

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney Mid-Flight Conversation in China

On their next stop, the duo landed in Chengdu – the 'land of the Pandas.'

"This is the cutest thing I've ever owned," Thompson said, enjoying his new stuffed Panda fanny pack. "I love the Pandas."

Panda Klay is Born

Here are Thompson and Looney in the Philippines with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Thompson and Pacquiao even played some chess together.

Thompson concluded his stay in China, thanking the fans for motivating him and saying he can't wait to return with (hopefully) his fifth Championship ring.