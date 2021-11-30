Warriors Announce Season of Giving Efforts For Upcoming Holiday Season
Events Throughout The Bay Area Planned To Spread Holiday Cheer To Underserved Communities
As part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving league-wide campaign, Golden State Warriors players, coaches, and front office staff will host a variety of events throughout the Bay Area this holiday season to brighten the lives of local families and youth. Throughout the coming weeks, members of the Warriors organization will engage with underserved communities, youth with life-threatening medical conditions and local non-profit community groups to spread holiday cheer.
Earlier this month, Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson hosted a Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Basket Giveaway, where families in Oakland received a curated holiday meal basket to use at their family celebrations. In addition, the Warriors employees supported the City of Oakland’s 30th Annual Community Day of Thanks by distributing meals to community members and local recreation centers.
Below are some of the Warriors’ upcoming Season of Giving events:
Media interested in learning more about the Warriors' Season of Giving efforts or covering an event are asked to contact a member of the Warriors PR department.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: