Warriors Announce Season of Giving Efforts For Upcoming Holiday Season

As part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving league-wide campaign, Golden State Warriors players, coaches, and front office staff will host a variety of events throughout the Bay Area this holiday season to brighten the lives of local families and youth. Throughout the coming weeks, members of the Warriors organization will engage with underserved communities, youth with life-threatening medical conditions and local non-profit community groups to spread holiday cheer.

Earlier this month, Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson hosted a Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Basket Giveaway, where families in Oakland received a curated holiday meal basket to use at their family celebrations. In addition, the Warriors employees supported the City of Oakland’s 30th Annual Community Day of Thanks by distributing meals to community members and local recreation centers.

Below are some of the Warriors’ upcoming Season of Giving events:

December 5: Holiday Tree Giveaway, presented by Chase – The Warriors and Chase will host over 200 families in need to pick up a Christmas tree, holiday decorations and more while enjoying Thrive City’s Winter Wonderland

December 6: Surprise and Delight, presented by Pepsi – The Warriors and Pepsi will surprise a local community member who has gone above and beyond to support their community during the COVID-19 Pandemic with a special game day experience as the Warriors take on the Orlando Magic.

December 7: Home Court Assist, presented by Chase – The Warriors and Chase will deliver over 1,000 hot meals from Horn BBQ in Oakland to youth at East Bay nonprofits including Covenant House and Youth UpRising. In its second season, the program partners with local restaurants who are Chase small business customers to support community members who need a fresh meal.

December 10: Surprise and Delight, presented by Pepsi – The Warriors and Pepsi will team up to surprise select families attending Black Cultural Zone’s Town Night Series by granting their holiday wish list. In addition, all youth in attendance will receive a toy.

December 18: Thrive City Pop-Up Pantry, presented by Lucky California – The Warriors and Lucky California will host a pop-up pantry at Thrive City where families from the Mission Bay and Bayview Hunters Point communities will receive free grocery items and recipe cards.

December 18: Holiday Toy Store, presented by Chase – The Warriors and Chase will host a toy giveaway for various Bay Area youth groups as part of Winter Wonderland at Thrive City.

December 21: Kaiser Permanente Hospital Visit – Pediatric patients at Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center will receive Warriors-themed gift bags and a surprise visit from a Warriors player.

December 22: Home Court Assist, presented by Chase – The Warriors and Chase will deliver over 1,000 hot meals to community members at Curry Senior Center from Noodle Girl, a member of the La Cocina Community Kitchen in San Francisco.

Media interested in learning more about the Warriors' Season of Giving efforts or covering an event are asked to contact a member of the Warriors PR department.