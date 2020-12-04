Warriors Announce Season of Giving Efforts for 2020 Holiday Season

As part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving league-wide campaign, the Golden State Warriors will host a variety of events during this holiday season to benefit underserved communities throughout the Bay Area. As part of the Warriors in the Community COVID-19 Impact Strategy, this year’s Season of Giving efforts will focus on uplifting communities who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

So far this holiday season, the Warriors have engaged in a variety of events including a surprise and delight for frontline workers with United Airlines, Hoops for Troops Veteran’s Resume Workshop presented by Budweiser, and the City of Oakland’s 29th Annual Community Day of Thanks.

Below are some of the organization’s upcoming Season of Giving events: