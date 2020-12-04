Warriors Announce Season of Giving Efforts for 2020 Holiday Season
Events Throughout the Bay Area to Benefit Underserved Communities
As part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving league-wide campaign, the Golden State Warriors will host a variety of events during this holiday season to benefit underserved communities throughout the Bay Area. As part of the Warriors in the Community COVID-19 Impact Strategy, this year’s Season of Giving efforts will focus on uplifting communities who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
So far this holiday season, the Warriors have engaged in a variety of events including a surprise and delight for frontline workers with United Airlines, Hoops for Troops Veteran’s Resume Workshop presented by Budweiser, and the City of Oakland’s 29th Annual Community Day of Thanks.
Below are some of the organization’s upcoming Season of Giving events:
- December 4-6: Holiday Tree Express at Thrive City - The Warriors will host over 200 families in need over the course of three days to pick up a Christmas tree and holiday decorations while enjoying a safe, socially-distanced winter wonderland at Thrive City.
- December 10: Holiday Family Cooking Night presented by Lucky California - The Warriors and Lucky California are teaming up with 18 Reasons to teach families how to prepare a delicious and nutritious holiday meal for under $10.
- December 14-16: Thrive City Toy Drives - Over the course of three days, the Warriors will gather toys at Thrive City to distribute to grassroots organizations that benefit local low-income children of the Black and Brown communities including DREAMer’s Roadmap, Malcolm X Academy and Black Cultural Zone.
- December 18: Kaiser Permanente Hospital Visit - Up to 37 pediatrics patients at Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center will receive Warriors-themed gift bags and a surprise virtual visit from a Warriors player.
- December 21: Shopping Spree presented by Pepsi - The Warriors, guard Damion Lee and Pepsi are teaming up to adopt five Bay Area families to fulfill their holiday wishlists.
- December 22: Thrive City Pop-Up Pantry presented by Lucky California - The Warriors and Lucky California will host a pop-up pantry at Thrive City where over 75 families from the Mission Bay and Bayview Hunters Point communities will receive free grocery items and recipe cards.
- December 23: Holiday Meal Delivery presented by Lucky California - The Warriors and Lucky California will deliver preassembled holiday meal kits to over 300 families in Oakland and San Francisco.
