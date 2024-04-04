SeaDubs Face Stockton Kings in Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday

In their first season under Head Coach Nick Kerr, the Santa Cruz Warriors finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference (20-14) and defeated the fifth seed Salt Lake City Stars in the first round of the G-League Playoffs to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The top six teams in each conference qualify for the postseason and each round is single elimination until the Finals, which are a best of three series.

Against the Stars on Tuesday, two-way guard Pat Spencer led the way with a team-high 20 points, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers. Spencer had a unique journey to the league as a standout Division 1 lacrosse star who is the NCAA's all-time leader in assists and was selected first overall in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League draft. Instead of joining the league, he returned to Northwestern for his final season to pursue basketball. He first entered the G-League in 2021 and signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in February.

Usman Garbua (18 points, 19 rebounds) and Kendic Davis (14 points, 11 assists) each recorded double-doubles in Round 1, with Garuba's 19 rebounds breaking a franchise playoff record.

The Stars had a chance to tie or take the lead in regulation of the game's final possession, but two-way standout Gui Santos forced a turnover to secure the 113-111 win in Santa Cruz.

On Thursday, the Sea Dubs will head to Stockton to face the top-seeded Kings in the Semifinals.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings

April 4 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA+ (local)