Santa Cruz Warriors Release Limited Edition T-Shirt

The Santa Cruz Warriors, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, announced today that they have partnered with Something Inked to produce a limited edition t-shirt that will be sold between May 12-29, with proceeds benefiting the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County COVID-19 Local Response Fund.

The t-shirt features a unique design that showcases the Santa Cruz Warriors community support through the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal blue t-shirt design includes the slogan, “Sea Dubs Together” to show the collaboration that the Santa Cruz community is accustomed to having throughout challenges

“We are excited to work with our partner, Something Inked, to build this t-shirt design and slogan and are hopeful that through the sale of the t-shirts we raise much-needed funds for the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County COVID-19 Local Response Fund,” shared Santa Cruz Warriors President, Chris Murphy. He went on to say, “Santa Cruz County is a tight-knit community where we stay connected, we help each other, and we care about our neighbor. Sea Dubs Together is a way we can show unity as a community while raising money to help those in need.”

These special t-shirts will be available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes for $20, with all net proceeds going directly to the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County. Shirts can be purchased online only at santacruzbasketball.com. Something Inked is graciously covering all production expenses and will fulfill and ship all orders at the end of the exclusive buying window.

The Community Foundation Santa Cruz County COVID-19 Local Response Fund has already distributed $4.3 million to local non-profit partners and front-line workers since March 12. The Community Foundation Santa Cruz County commits 100% of all their donations to community grants and are assuring that everyone in Santa Cruz County has a place to turn for help during this pandemic. To donate to the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County COVID-19 Local Response Fund, visit cfscc.org/.

The Santa Cruz Warriors play their home games at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, CA. The current season is suspended until further notice. For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400.