Warriors Announce First Half of 2020-21 Season

The National Basketball Association announced today that the first 37 games of the Golden State Warriors’ 2020-21 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will feature 14 national TV appearances on ABC, TNT and ESPN. The Warriors will tip off the season with a four-game road trip that begins in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 22, on TNT and continues with a Christmas Day matchup at Milwaukee on ABC. Golden State’s home opener will take place on New Year’s Day, when the Warriors begin the calendar year with a seven-game homestand by hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. The remainder of the team’s 72-game schedule will be released at a later date.

Tip-off time for all of Golden State’s weekday home games during the first half of the season will be 7 p.m., with the exception of 7:30 p.m. tip-off times for the New Year’s Day home opener against Portland and a matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, January 12. All Saturday and Sunday home games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. Golden State is slated for seven back-to-back sets in its first 37 games, including a home-home back-to-back on January 3-4.

Of Golden State’s 14 national television appearances in its first 37 games, three games are scheduled on ABC, five on TNT and six on ESPN. The Warriors’ ABC lineup tips off with their Christmas Day matchup against the Bucks—Golden State’s eighth consecutive Christmas appearance—and includes a pair of featured Saturday matchups at Dallas on February 6 and against Brooklyn on February 13.

Highlights of the team’s TNT docket include the season opener at the Nets on December 22 and a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, January 18. In addition, the TNT slate features a home game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, February 2, and road contests at Denver on Thursday, January 14, and at Dallas on Thursday, February 4.

The 2020-21 NBA schedule will see teams play all 14 opponents within their conference three times, and each of the 15 opponents outside of their conference twice, for a total of 72 games. Within the Pacific Division, the Warriors will play the Clippers and Sacramento Kings twice at home, while facing the Lakers and Phoenix Suns twice on the road.