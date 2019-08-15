Scenes from Curry’s “It’s Our Game” Camp

Though he has done everything from competing in golf tournaments to traveling through Asia and launching charitable foundations, Stephen Curry continues to find the time to continue working with young hoopsters during the summer months. Earlier this week, Curry hosted the second annual “It’s Our Game” basketball camp, an invite-only camp free of charge for select Bay Area girls, at the Rakuten Performance Center in Oakland. The exclusive two-day event encouraged young women to focus on being their best on and off the court. Besides a gambit of basketball drills with Curry and the Warriors’ Youth Basketball staff, campers heard from a panel of inspiring women in sports who shared their stories of doubt, courage and perseverance.

As Curry told the campers, the purpose of the event is to allow the girls a chance to learn how to be successful “not just in the world of sports, but beyond — anything that you put your mind to.”

The second year of the unique partnership with Warriors Basketball Camp was a roaring success filled with fun (for the campers and Curry, too). Take a look at some of the highlights!

Everyone came to Oakland ready to work.

It’s Our Game is tippin’ off pic.twitter.com/BRTYBTVmW8 — Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) August 11, 2019

What better place to work on their game than on the same practice courts that were home to three NBA Champsionship Warriors teams?

“This is the place where Steph Curry turned into a Champion.”



Let’s get to work ladies



It’s Our Game | pic.twitter.com/n3PRzJhTIZ — Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) August 11, 2019

“Coach Curry” was out on the court running drills and scrimmaging with the girls throughout the camp.

The girls were treated to a special shooting display from Curry, too.

But Curry wasn’t the only sharpshooter at the camp either: one camper accepted an Around the World challenge in which she had to make back-to-back shots from five spots around the paint in under one minute. She rattled home 10 of her 11 shots in no time, a feat that impressed Steph and earned her a pair of autographed shoes.

Signed kicks?!

DAY MADE pic.twitter.com/x7WID4g7UT — Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) August 12, 2019

In the end, everybody had themselves some fun.

Take a look back at more from the “It’s Our Game” camp: