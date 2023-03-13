Warriors Named Finalists in Two Categories for Sports Business Journal 2023 Sports Business Awards

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have been nominated by the Sports Business Journal for ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Best In Sports Social Media’ as part of the 16th annual Sports Business Awards, it was announced today.

The Warriors have been nominated for the Sports Team of the Year award seven times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023), and are the only team to win the award on two occasions, in 2014 and 2016. The other 2023 Sports Business Journal Team of the Year nominees include Angel City FC, the Buffalo Bills, the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles FC, and the San Diego Padres.

This marks the organization’s first nomination in the Best in Sports Social Media category, an award that celebrates a social content series that exemplifies excellence, creativity and innovation while having a significant impact on the business and brand awareness. The Warriors are nominated for Gold Blooded, the organization’s 2022 NBA Playoffs campaign, during which the team's social media accounts gained over three million followers across all platforms and registered more engagements than the rest of the NBA combined. The remaining nominees are Bleacher Report (Hero Ball), the New York Giants (The Eli Manning Show), PGA Tour (One-Take Speed Drone), the Phoenix Mercury (#WeAreBG), and the San Francisco 49ers (Mexico).

Warriors CEO and Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob was recognized as Sports Executive of the Year in 2016. The Warriors were named Franchise of the Decade by the Sports Business Journal in 2020, and Chase Center was named Facility of the Year that same year.